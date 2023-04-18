Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 19,699,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 17,215,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NOK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Stories

