Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Performance

Northern Revival Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Northern Revival Acquisition has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Revival Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition by 1,445.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,011 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 322,060 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

