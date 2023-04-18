Northland Securities Trims Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Target Price to $20.00

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.