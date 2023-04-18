Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Up 45.5% in March

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NPV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

