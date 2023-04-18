Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Up 45.5% in March

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NPV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
