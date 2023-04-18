NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Cut to C$14.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUVSF. Raymond James lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NuVista Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. 421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

