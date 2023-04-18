NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018508 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,173.60 or 1.00002111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002180 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.