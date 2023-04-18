NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $177.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.45.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

