Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of NYXH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 6,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 1,004.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter worth $8,177,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth $265,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nyxoah by 150.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Nyxoah by 7.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Stories

