O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.67.

WM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 329,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

