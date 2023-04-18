O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in StoneX Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $26,600.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $26,600.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,124 shares of company stock worth $526,435 over the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.95. 6,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $106.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

