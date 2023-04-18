O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 21,319 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,319 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

CL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 706,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.