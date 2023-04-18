O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 34,504 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 34,504 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.93. 277,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

