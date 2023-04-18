O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 293,651 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. 2,676,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,617,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.