Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 109,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

OCN traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 16.72. The stock has a market cap of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($3.88). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $250.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

Further Reading

