OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) vs. Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Head to Head Contrast

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OmniAb and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 8 0 3.00 Medpace 0 3 0 0 2.00

OmniAb currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 178.53%. Medpace has a consensus target price of $235.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.45%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Medpace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

42.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Medpace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OmniAb and Medpace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million 7.20 -$22.33 million N/A N/A Medpace $1.46 billion 4.12 $245.37 million $7.32 26.71

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Risk and Volatility

OmniAb has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -1.51% -0.40% Medpace 16.81% 60.42% 18.38%

Summary

Medpace beats OmniAb on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

