Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. 2,365,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,128. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

