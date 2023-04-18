Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 265,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Oncorus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,051. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncorus will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Oncorus
Oncorus Company Profile
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
