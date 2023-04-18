Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 265,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oncorus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,051. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncorus will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncorus

Oncorus Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

