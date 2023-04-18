One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Head to Head Contrast

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Great Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 5.22 $42.18 million $1.99 11.38 Great Ajax $35.64 million 4.41 -$15.01 million ($1.26) -5.40

Profitability

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 45.74% 13.41% 5.48% Great Ajax -42.12% 7.45% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for One Liberty Properties and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Ajax 0 0 4 0 3.00

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 81.99%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. One Liberty Properties pays out 90.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out -79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Great Ajax on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

