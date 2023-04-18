Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.59 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

