Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $87.40 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020354 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,217.73 or 0.99966812 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

