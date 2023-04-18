Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,120 ($13.86) and last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.23). Approximately 6,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,160 ($14.35).

Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £161 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,215.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,129.41.

Insider Activity at Oryx International Growth Fund

In other news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 2,500 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.25) per share, for a total transaction of £30,800 ($38,114.09). 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

