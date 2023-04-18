Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of OTIC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582,479.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

