OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in March

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,861.0 days.
OZ Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OZ Minerals stock remained flat at $18.80 on Tuesday. 726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29.
OZ Minerals Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OZ Minerals (OZMLF)
