OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in March

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,861.0 days.

Shares of OZ Minerals stock remained flat at $18.80 on Tuesday. 726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajas, West Must Grave, Exploration and Development, and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

