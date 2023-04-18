Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Short Interest Update

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $8,915,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPBI. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

PPBI traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. 170,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,229. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

