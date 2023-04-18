PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PainReform Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 7,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

