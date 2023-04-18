Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 152,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Palisade Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PALI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,771. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PALI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the third quarter worth about $559,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Palisade Bio by 179.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Palisade Bio

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

