Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 14,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 57,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Pan Global Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$84.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

