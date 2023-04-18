Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 43,995 shares.The stock last traded at $30.34 and had previously closed at $29.98.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.30%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARAP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

