Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 43,995 shares.The stock last traded at $30.34 and had previously closed at $29.98.
Paramount Global Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.30%.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAP)
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.