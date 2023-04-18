Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.19.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE POU traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$32.65. 35,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,058. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$22.16 and a 52-week high of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

