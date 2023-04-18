Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$37.50 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.19.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

TSE:POU opened at C$32.96 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

