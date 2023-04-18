Pariax LLC Acquires Shares of 30,001 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pariax LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Meta Platforms makes up 4.5% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Finally, California First Leasing Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,814,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,318,426. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $563.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

