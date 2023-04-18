Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 1.7 %

PKOH stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 26,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.10 million. Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 974,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

See Also

