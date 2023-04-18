Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 203,487 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 203,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.16. 25,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.