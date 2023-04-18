Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 806,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,621. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

