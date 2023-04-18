Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $219,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $348.38. 165,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.80. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $403.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile



S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

