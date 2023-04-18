Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 23,484,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,055,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

