Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJIA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 688,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 264,729 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DJIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 19,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

