Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 33,547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,547 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 9.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,418. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

