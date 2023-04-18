Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

PNBK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.57. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services.

