Paul R. Flynn Sells 2,781 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DexCom Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DXCM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $125.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

