Penobscot Wealth Management Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 149,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,904 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

Shares of PEP opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

