Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 115,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 39,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.73. 458,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.