Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $7.92 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,000. Johnson Controls International makes up about 8.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 697,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,472. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

