Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,083 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 1.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. 54,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,452. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $121.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

