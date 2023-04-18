Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,809,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,140,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

