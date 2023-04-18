Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $4.09 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 4.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,779. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

