Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Tesla by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 724,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $89,232,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in Tesla by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 341,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

TSLA traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $185.58. 54,123,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,772,844. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.42. The company has a market cap of $588.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.37.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.