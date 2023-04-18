Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

