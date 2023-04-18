Piper Sandler Downgrades STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $197.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of STE opened at $188.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

