Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80,264.79

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $77.38 million and approximately $80,264.79 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00140123 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037037 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,102,307 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.